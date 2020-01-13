By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti coastguard foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs into the country via sea yesterday. A boat was spotted moving in a suspicious manner, and it had its navigation lights turned off. The boat was intercepted and coastguard men apprehended two persons who were on board and failed to produce IDs.

The suspects were taken for questioning, during which they confessed that they dropped drugs in the gulf waters, and led security men to the site. Seven bags were lifted, which contained 183 pieces of drugs.