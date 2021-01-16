KUWAIT: Coastguards arrested 10 people who entered Kuwait illegally through Abdullah Port yesterday. Police headed to the scene after receiving a call about a number of people jumping out of a boat and into territorial waters.

People were able to arrest nine men, who admitted that they came from Iran on a boat that dropped them off and turned back. Coastguards were able to arrest the boat’s sailor while he was on his way back to Iran. The suspects, all Iranian, were taken to the proper authorities for further action.

Separately, firemen battled a blaze reported in a sanitary ware showroom in Shuwaikh yesterday, Kuwait Fire Force said. The flame spread over a 5,000-square-meter area, but firefighters managed to control the fire’s spread and bring it under control. No injuries were reported, Kuwait Fire Force noted, adding that an investigation was opened to reveal the cause of the fire.