Co-ops to replace plastic bags with echo-friendly ones

KUWAIT: Kuwait Voluntary Work Center’s Chairperson Sheikha Amthal Al- Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah speaks during the meeting. — KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait Voluntary Work Center announced yesterday that the Union of Consumer Co-Operative Societies (UCCS) agreed on replacing plastic bags with environment-friendly biodegradable bags. The remarks were made by the center’s Chairperson Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, after meeting with advisors from the Environment Public Authority (EPA), deputy chairman of the UCCS Khaled Al-Hodheiban and heads of co-operative societies. The replacement aims to protect the environment and reduce harm caused by non-biodegradable plastic bags that could threat the lives of humans and other living creatures, Sheikha Amthal, also member of the Supreme Council for the Environment added. – KUNA