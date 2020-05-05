Co-op staff test positive

KUWAIT: Daiya Co-op Society announced that four employees were infected with novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The co-op will be closed until further notice. Also, a number of employees at Al-Shaab Co-op Society tested positive for coronavirus, and all branches were closed as a precaution, but the delivery option will be available to customers.

Meanwhile, Al-Khaldiya Co-op Society announced closing until today after a security guard was suspected of contracting the virus. Furthermore, Al-Faiha Co-op Society announced that the branches in blocks 4,6,7, and 9 will be closed due to sterilization as a precautionary measure.

Egyptians’ evacuation

CAIRO: Nader Saad, the Egyptian Cabinet’s spokesman, announced that Egypt will operate 32 flights to Kuwait to evacuate the Egyptian residency violators today. In a phone statement to an Egyptian TV channel, Saad affirmed that two daily flights will be operated to evacuate 5,600 Egyptians who violated the residency law in Kuwait, starting with women, children, and the elderly.

Oil price down

KUWAIT: The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 22 cents to $18.41 per barrel Monday, after it was at $18.63 pb last Thursday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) yesterday. Internationally, the price of the Brent crude went up by 76 cents to $27.20 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up by 61 cents to $20.39 pb.