KUWAIT: Kuwait Esports Club (KES) organized the first ‘esport for all’ tournament for participants of all age groups as well as people with special needs, under the patronage of the Public Authority for Sport (PAS). The tournament was announced during a press conference at PAS headquarters in the presence of Acting Director of General Awareness Suad Hakim, on behalf of Deputy Director of the Sports for All Department at PAS Dr Mishal Al-Hadba.

Head of the women sports department Marahib Al-Shimmari and head of the awareness department Mushari Al-Thafiri also attended. Meanwhile, KES was represented by Chairman of the Board Abdullah Al-Ali and Secretary Faisal Abul.

Registration began on June 20th for the tournament, which is the first fruit of cooperation between PAS and KES, as both sides expressed their excitement for this partnership and their anticipation to hold more activities and tournaments that develop people’s hobbies, skills and capabilities, and are enjoyed by a large section of various age groups.

KES Chairman Abdullah Al-Ali said such tournaments are held in order to focus on positive social activities that revolve around competition, mental motivation, and interactive social contact. He said online multiplayer esports competitions provide an important space for social interaction and mental motivation. “Players plan and organize their collective efforts and strategies to overcome challenges and obstacles presented in the games in which they compete in a high level of sportsmanship,” he said.