KUWAIT: The interior ministry has asked the ministry of commerce and industry to stop issuing licenses for delivery services, because the interior ministry is the authority responsible for giving the final approval to issue such licenses.

Sources said the interior ministry believes the delivery market has become chaotic and needs new regulations to organize it, as it is expanding rapidly, particularly the delivery of food and other consumer goods. The sources said the commerce ministry will not reject any application to establish a new delivery company in principle, but the completion of procedures needs approval by the interior ministry. – Al-Qabas