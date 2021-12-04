Kuwait National Cinema Company (KNCC) has enhanced its reputation as a progressive leader in the region’s entertainment industry with the official opening of Cinescape in Assima Mall. Kuwait’s newest retail and lifestyle destination mall features a state-of-the-art 13-screen cinema with more than 1,300 seats across two floors offering upscale auditoriums and two world exclusive cinematic experiences.

Underlining the brand’s mission to provide consumers with an unrivalled movie-going experience following the success of Cinescape 360, Cinescape Al-Assima Mall features a 290-premium seat Dolby Cinema. Powered by Dolby Vision technology, this cinema experience delivers high dynamic range with enhanced color technology and a superior contrast ratio, resulting in a dramatically different viewing experience that presents strikingly vivid and realistic images, making viewers feel like they are inside the movie’s world.

In addition, Cinescape introduces for the first time in the Middle East 4DX Screen where both 4DX and Screen X meet in one auditorium. The new venue has an 84-seat 4DX theatre, featuring the world’s first multi-projection system that provides a 270-degree panoramic film viewing experience within a theatre setting, expanding the reach of the 4DX experience to four screens in Kuwait.

Complementing the renowned experiences, the new cinema’s mezzanine floor is dedicated to four VIP screens offering a total of 185 seats, a VIP lounge and balcony overlooking Assima Mall. One of the VIP screens has its own exclusive lobby area and stage for events, allowing for private or large-scale corporate events to take place in such an auditorium.

Furthermore, the Barco laser projection, incorporated in the venue’s seven standard screens is environmentally friendly with industry-leading efficiency and flawless imagery, complemented by Dolby 7.1 surround sound to deliver the most advanced cinema experience in Kuwait. Celebrating the opening, Naser B Al-Rowdan, KNCC CEO, said: “Our newest venue in Al-Assima Mall reinforces our commitment to provide our customers with the very best cinema entertainment. We pride ourselves in listening to our audiences and this new offering caters to all preferences of cinema goers in Kuwait.”

“Going to the cinema is a hugely popular past-time. Cinescape has been at the heart of that for almost 70 years and our offering is a natural evolution of the brand, taking the cinematic experience to the next level,” added Al-Rowdan. Designed to enhance streamline the customer journey Cinescape, Assima Mall includes in-seat call buttons and in-seat ordering via a butler in the VIP screens. The concession kiosk incorporates a special pick-up area for pre-ordered F&B and the latest equipment to uplift speed of service. Cinescape Al-Assima Mall elevates the sector offering within Kuwait City and takes Cinescape’s offering in Kuwait to 69 screens across 10 locations.