KUWAIT: China’s National Center of Gerontology was unanimously awarded ‘His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prize for Research in Health Care for the Elderly and in Health Promotion’. The announcement was made yesterday by Kuwait’s Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah. The prize; under the umbrella of World Health Organization (WHO), was granted to the Beijing-based Center for its efforts in this field since its establishment in 2015. In a press release, Kuwait’s Health Minister noted that the prize comes in manifestation of the late Amir’s keenness to promote and support medical fields and services on a global scale.

He further pointed out that this award, under the auspices of the WHO, which is dedicated to the best initiatives and research on health care for the elderly and health promotion, confirms the role of health systems in addressing the challenges of health care for the elderly in recognition of their role in achieving development. He added that the Prize for Research in Health Care for the Elderly and in Health Promotion is proof of deep-seated relations between the State of Kuwait and WHO, which dates back to the period when Kuwait became a member of the Organization in May 1960.

State award

Meanwhile, the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) announced yesterday names of winners of the “State award of admiration and encouragement” at a ceremony held at the National Library, headed by Minister of Information, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and the NCCAL Chairperson, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

The NCCAL said in a statement the award, the admiration category, was earned by Dr Abdulmalek Al-Tamimi (sociology), Abdulredha Abdulbaqer (formative arts) and Yousef Al-Muhanna (music). The encouragement awards were given to Dr Walid Srab (applied formative arts) for his painting “the father,” Fares Al-Mujaibel for television acting, Sami Belal for playwright direction and Dr Abdullah Issa for musical composition.

In literature, the winners were the poet Abdullah Al-Failakawi, in novels Abdullah Al-Bsais and Abdulwahab Al-Hamadi, while Alyaa Al-Enezi garnered the award for linguistic and literary works. In sociology, winners were Mudhafar Rashed for historic studies, Dr Mohammad Al-Dghaim for psychology and Jassem Al-Bannai (geography). Kamel Abduljelil, the NCCAL Secretary General, congratulated the winners affirming keenness on sponsoring creative and talented citizens. The encouragement award’s first edition was held in 1988. Winners are granted a figurine depicting the award and KD 10,000 for each. The other category of the award was launched in 2000, granting each winner KD 20,000.

‘Entrepreneur Battle’

In other news, the Undersecretary at the office of Youth Minister Dr Meshaal Al-Rabeea announced yesterday the launch of ‘Universities Entrepreneur Battle’ competition; considered among the political projects. He stressed in a press statement on supporting and developing Kuwaiti youth skills in various fields and work for investing their capabilities and potentials in any challenges.

He explained that it is a local initiative in which all university students can participate, as it enables young people of both genders to present their new ideas for projects capable of developing society and making a positive impact and is an opportunity to exchange and develop ideas. He called on Kuwaiti youth to join this challenge, indicating that the winners will be honored at a ceremony sponsored by the Office of Youth Minister. – KUNA