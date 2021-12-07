BEIJING: A Chinese official yesterday said his country is willing to assist Kuwait on developing its ports given the significance of such facilities towards international maritime trade. The remarks by Shanghai International Port Group chief Gu Jinshan came during talks with Kuwait’s Consul General in the business hub Chinese city Mishal Al-Shamali, which focused on plans to bolster bilateral cooperation.

Kuwait stands to gain from China’s expertise on port development and management, said the diplomat, citing Shanghai port as among the world’s busiest and most connected, even as global shipments were brought to a standstill during the COVID pandemic. He praised Shanghai port’s use of smart technology to better manage day-to-day operations at the facility, saying that Kuwait looks to benefit from China’s knowledge on the matter. – KUNA