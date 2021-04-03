BEIJING: China is eager to develop and promote cooperation with Kuwait on all levels, a senior Chinese official said on Friday. This can be done through resuming mutual high-level visits and boosting cooperation in economy, trade, energy and investment, as well as on people-to-people and cultural bases, the official said after talks with Kuwait’s Ambassador to China.

Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Kuwaiti Ambassador Samih Jawhar Hayat discussed historical strategic bilateral relations, existing between the two countries, for more than 50 years. He added, “China looks strategically at relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council, and is ready to continue strengthening (this) cooperation.”

The Chinese official went on to praise the wisdom, sophistication and balance of Kuwait’s foreign policy, led by its leadership, and its efforts to consolidate the foundations of peace and stability in the region, according to a Kuwait Embassy statement. Meanwhile, Ambassador Hayat said the bilateral talks focused on strengthening cooperation, adding that both share a common aspiration to elevate this cooperation to a wider scope, in line with the directions of their leaderships.

He noted to cooperation in the “political, economic, commercial, investment, cultural, scientific and academic” domains. Kuwait is greatly interested in developing friendly relations with Beijing, which have achieved positive results over the years, he added, hoping this would by “mutually beneficial” to both countries. – KUNA