KUWAIT: Foreign schools in Kuwait resumed on campus learning yesterday after being closed to students since March 2020. All foreign-language schools were allowed to reopen for students on Sept 26, while public and private Arabic schools will reopen on Oct 3. Health protocols will be in place including a maximum capacity for any classroom of 20 students, with students sitting two meters apart and wearing masks.

Meanwhile, the education ministry said yesterday that the teaching and administrative staff at public schools have been complete across Kuwait with the high school staff resuming work for the schooling year 2021-2022 yesterday. The number of teachers at public schools, including the high school stage, topped 16,892, according to a statement from the Ministry of Education.

The figure includes 7,882 male teachers and 11,010 females. The staffers of the Capital Educational area is made up of 3,354 teachers, Hawally area 2,353, Farwaniyah 3,408, Al-Ahmadi 4,293, Al-Jahra 2,748 and Mubarak Al-Kabeer 2,203 the statement noted.