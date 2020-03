By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: A fire was reported in a 10-story Hawally building Saturday night. Firemen from the Hawally, Salmiya, Ardhiya and Qurain fire stations responded to an emergency call. They put out the fire after evacuating the building.

A child sustained slight burns and was taken to hospital. Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) Deputy Director General for Fire Fighting Sector Major General Jamal Albulaihees was on hand.