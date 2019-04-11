Chances of light rain at weekend

KUWAIT: The weather in Kuwait is seeing increasing clouds with a chance of thunderstorms, accompanied by southeasterly winds of 50 km/h and rising sea waves of up to six feet. The weather will be affected by hot and humid low pressure until tomorrow afternoon, meteorologist Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi told KUNA yesterday.

Yesterday was relatively hot with increasing clouds and light to moderate southeasterly winds between 12 to 40 km/h with a chance of rain. The highest temperature was between 29 to 32 Celsius with a light to moderate sea level between two to six feet. At night it was partially cloudy with light to moderate southeasterly winds between 15 to 45 km/h with a chance of light rain. The lowest temperature was 19 to 22 Celsius with light to moderate sea waves between two to six feet.

As for today morning, it will be partially cloudy with southeasterly light to moderate winds between 15 to 45 km/h and a chance of light rain. The highest temperature will be 28 to 31 Celsius and sea waves will be light to moderate between two to six feet. Tonight will be partially cloudy with southeasterly light to moderate winds turning to northwesterly between 15 to 45 km/h with a chance of dust and scattered rain showers that could turn into thunderstorms. The lowest temperature will be between 21 to 25 Celsius with a moderate to high sea level between three to seven feet.

Tomorrow morning will be cloudy to partially cloudy with northeasterly to multi-directional light to moderate winds between 10 to 40 km/h and a chance of rain showers that could turn into thunderstorms. The highest temperature will be between 25 to 28 Celsius with moderate to high sea level between three to six feet. Clouds will gradually decrease tomorrow night with northwesterly light to moderate winds between 12 to 30 km/h. The lowest temperature will be between 18 to 21 Celsius with light to moderate sea level between one to four feet. – KUNA