KUWAIT: The absentee prayers for the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was held yesterday at Kowloon Mosque after Friday prayers in Hong Kong. Kuwait’s General Consul in Hong Kong and Macau, Salah Al-Saif, said that Mohammed Rashid, Hong Kong’s grand Mufti – jurist expert, cited the late Amir’s exceptional political, economic, and humanitarian achievements during his Friday prayers discourse. He also pointed to the absentee prayer, which was held following Friday prayers. “As always Kuwait has upheld cases concerning the Arab world, region, Islam, and Muslims .. and gracefully donating to help support just causes,” said Hong Kong’s Mufti, while also thanking Kuwait and its people for their help which includes aiding the populace of Hong Kong and Macau. — KUNA