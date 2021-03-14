KUWAIT: Central Circle Company was granted a new accreditation certificate for ‘Good Distribution Practices’ according to World Health Organization standards (WHO-GDP) following its successful completion of quality assessment and certification audits.

The certificate was received on behalf of Central Circle Company by CEO Dr Ziad Al-Alyan; in the presence of Deputy CEO of Pharma and Medical Consumables Dr Tareq Al-Aryan, Deputy CEO of Medical Equipment and Laboratory Dr Mohammad Al-Jafar and Quality Assurance Manager Mohammed Hinnawi. The Swiss accreditation company SGS was represented by Samir Ranjan, SGS Kuwait Branch Manager.

SGS declared that Central Circle Company is the first local company in Kuwait that achieved WHO-GDP Certificate from SGS that is granted based on Central Circle adherence with WHO standard practices of handling pharmaceuticals, medical devices and medical supplies as well as assures the implementation of best quality assurance systems regarding to all standard operational practices including procurement, clearance, receiving, inspection, storage, pick and pack, distribution, documentation and record keeping.

Central Circle Company was founded in 1970 and is recognized as one of the leading local companies in the health care field. It represents many key healthcare multinational research-based companies that are specialized in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and consumables and laboratory supplies.

It is noteworthy that SGS is a Swiss multinational company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is a world leader in inspection, verification, evaluation and certification services and has more than 300 affiliated companies. SGS was founded in 1878 and has been recognized as the global benchmark for the highest standards of expertise, quality and integrity.