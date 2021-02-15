KUWAIT: Director of the funerals affairs directorate at Kuwait Municipality Faisal Al-Awadhi issued a circular with regards to work at cemeteries and timings of visits and burials, effective Feb 17.

Awadhi said that due to the current circumstances in the country and instructions of the Cabinet and health authorities to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, it decided that cemeteries will open for visits from 10 am to 2 pm, visit duration is 30 minutes only, masks must be worn and social distancing observed, burials can be held every 30 minutes and at any time as decided by cemetery officials in coordination with the deceased’s relatives.

Also, only three persons from the deceased’s side can enter the corpse washing room, while only 20 first-degree relatives of the deceased can be present at the burial.