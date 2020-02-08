KUWAIT: As part of the joint collaboration between the Commercial Bank of Kuwait and Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) through which Zain will offer CBK the latest cloud solutions, data center services, and the most advanced security solutions to drive the bank’s digital transformation efforts.

As part of the MoU, Zain will offer innovative cloud solutions to revamp CBK’s integrated digital infrastructure. The solutions include Zain Business Data Center (ZBDC) services such as data storage and industry-leading security and connectivity. The agreement also includes network cabling and management services, connectivity, CCTV, service management and more.

Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi said: “We applaud CBK, a well-regarded and successful entity in Kuwait, for proactively assessing its transformation roadmap to digitization and are honored to enter this milestone MoU with them.

Storing digital assets securely and efficiently is becoming a key differentiator to businesses in general, and financial services institutions in particular, and it is important we have robust systems in place to be able to store, access, retrieve and restore data.”