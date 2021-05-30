KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health announced yesterday the inauguration of the Kuwait Center for Anti-COVID Vaccination Center for motorists on the southern islet of Jaber Causeway. A 200-strong team of medics, technicians and administrators are staffed at the 30,000 square meter islet that includes 10 lanes for vaccination seekers, and 20 vaccination cabins with a capacity of 80 vehicles per cabinet at a time.

Kuwait had reported on Saturday that 1,134 people tested positive for coronavirus while four related deaths were registered in the previous 24 hours, taking the total up to 306,717 and 1,764, respectively. Another 1,144 people were cured of the virus during the same period, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 291,521, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 13,432 as of Saturday, with 148 of them in intensive care units, he added, revealing that some 9,729 swab tests were conducted over the same period out of a total of 2,587,580. He went on to urge the public to abide by health precautions, mainly following social distancing in order to help limit the spread of the virus. – KUNA