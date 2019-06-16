KUWAIT: Jaber Hospital has launched its interventional cardiology department and started conducting cardiac catheterization operations, said Mubarak Al-Kabeer health zone manager and Jaber Hospital executive manager Dr Saud Al-Dara, noting that the first cardiac catheterization was conducted by Ministry of Health (MoH) undersecretary Dr Mustafa Redha, the head of Jaber Hospital’s cardiology unit Dr Fauzia Al-Kandari and the hospital’s medical team. Dara added that the first phase of Jaber Hospital was launched over two months ago, while the second phase was launched to expand the hospital’s services and reach 55 percent of its bed capacity by the end of the year. He noted that the third phase will be launched by the beginning of next year, during which the bed capacity will be full and various staff will be provided.

In other news, the Jahra committee at the Municipal Council approved a request by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare to license a temporary labor dormitory in Southern Mutlaa to be used by laborers working in the construction and maintenance of road, infrastructure, housing units and power units in areas N2 and N3 of Southern Mutlaa residential city project.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi