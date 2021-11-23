By B Izzak

KUWAIT: An Amiri decree was issued yesterday asking caretaker HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah to form the new Cabinet. The decree was signed by HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who had been entrusted with some of the Amir’s constitutional powers. HH Sheikh Sabah resigned about two weeks ago after several sessions of a national dialogue that resulted in HH the Amir pardoning several opposition figures who were living in exile in Turkey.

There is no timeframe for the Prime Minister-designate to submit the new Cabinet line-up to the Amir. National Assembly sessions have been suspended due to the resignation of the Cabinet. Under Kuwaiti law, the presence of (at least) one minister is essential to convene an Assembly session.

A majority of the opposition figures who were pardoned have returned to the country with the exception of ex-MP Faisal Al-Muslim and activist Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah. Muslim’s lawyer announced yesterday that he is scheduled to return to Kuwait next Monday on the 29th of this month. Muslim confirmed his lawyer’s announcement by re-tweeting it. Jarallah, however, cannot return now because he is facing other cases in court.