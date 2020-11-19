Paris Hilton and Cardi B

Cardi B and Paris Hilton feature in their hairstylist Tokyo Stylez’s ‘Queen of Stylez’ docuseries on Snapchat. The 30-year-old hairstylist and wigmaker to the stars will be spilling the tea and discussing the design of a brand new wig as part of the series, with each episode set to feature one of her famous clients, including the ‘WAP’ and socialite, plus Karrueche Tran, Mulatto, Flo Milli, De’Arra, Kash Doll, and Nikita Dragun. The first episode is set to premiere on Saturday. Tokyo will take viewers behind-the-scenes of her creative process, the ups and downs of her “rapid rise to fame”, and share how her family reacted to her recent transition.

A press release states that: “Tokyo relies on her closest friends to help manage her hectic life, intensified by her rapid rise to fame. Having recently transitioned, not everyone in Tokyo’s life has adjusted seamlessly. In Tokyo’s new world, she finds herself at a crossroads, redefining who she considers to be her true family.” Tokyo – who has also worked for Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian family – started working with Cardi early on in her career and loves coming up with styles that are “outside the box” with the rapper.

On how they met, she said previously: “I actually knew Cardi for a little while before I started doing her hair. She was always very nice to me and always wanted me to do her hair but my schedule was always so crazy. At the time I was doing Kylie [Jenner] and a few of the other Kardashians and I had Nicki Minaj as well.

“I guess you could say the stars aligned, we had a gap in our schedule so I did her hair once and that was it. Then her song ‘Bodak Yellow’ really started to hit, and next thing you know we were everywhere as her schedule got extremely busy. “I really appreciate Cardi because she is constantly pushing all her glam artists to do something outside the box.

When you do stuff on a high level, you do start to get stagnant, so you have to find that person that will push your boundaries.” The eight-episode Snap Original docuseries is produced by Glass Entertainment and can be viewed on Snapchat’s Discover page.-Bang Showbiz