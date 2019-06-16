KUWAIT: The Capital Municipality Cleaning Manager Meshaal Al-Azmi said that capital municipality inspectors continue to conduct field inspection tours on various beaches, as well as the Mubarakiya Market, Salhiya and the beachfront to prevent littering, which is punishable by a fine of up to KD 200. He added that the tours also cover restaurants and cafes to prevent unlawful usage of open yards. Further, Azmi said that recent tours resulted in filing 10 citations for illegal use of land, four for cleaning violations along the beachfront in addition to 12 for cleaning violations in Shuwaikh Industrial. Meanwhile, a total of 230 cubic meters of wastes were removed.