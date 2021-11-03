KUWAIT: The health ministry announced yesterday that it has increased the capacity of weekly PCR tests to 47,000 at the ministry’s healthcare centers. The ministry’s public health department director Dr Fahad Al-Ghimlas told KUNA that the ministry worked on increasing the number of primary health centers that test for COVID-19 to reach 12 around the country.

Furthermore, Dr Ghimlas said in addition to the 12 primary healthcare centers, the Jaber Causeway drive-in station boosted total PCR tests to 33,000 weekly. He added the Subhan drive-through PCR station and Jaber Hospital have a capacity of 14,000 weekly tests. Dr Ghimlas pointed out that the ministry is working hard to ease the process for students by providing appointments during the week for PCR tests through its website. – KUNA