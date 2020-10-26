KUWAIT: A health official checks the body temperature of candidates for the upcoming Kuwaiti parliamentary elections as they arrive to register on the first day of candidate registration yesterday. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat and KUNA

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Interior’s electoral commission began yesterday receiving people wishing to run for the December 5 parliamentary elections, a process that would continue for 10 consecutive days. Ninety three candidates submitted their applications on the first day, including 85 men and eight women. The first constituency’s total number reached 21 candidates, while 10 has registered in the second constituency. In the third constituency, 20 candidates were registered, whereas 24 and 18 were signed in the fourth and fifth constituencies, respectively.

This year’s candidacy application process is different due to the coronavirus pandemic. The MoI set up the Khawla School in Shuwaikh, rather than its own headquarters, to receive candidates in order to ensure social distancing as well as providing necessary health material, such as gloves and masks.

Candidate Khadija Al-Qallaf talks to reporters after submitting her registration papers.

Candidate Noura Al-Mulaifi arrives to submit her registration papers.

The doors of the electoral commission is open daily from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm, and candidates should submit original nationality certificate, civil ID and two photos. The applicant should fill in the application form and pay KD 50 (around $165) through K-NET and get a receipt. The applicant will then head to a designated police station in their constituency to confirm their candidacy.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, during a visit to the electoral commission on Sunday, called on citizens registering nomination for upcoming elections to abide by precautions against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). His Highness emphasized the importance of enforcing all necessary health measures during registration, affirming that the government doubled efforts to ensure safety of the employees and citizens registering their names as candidates for the forthcoming parliamentary polls. – KUNA

A candidate talks on the phone outside the school that was set up to receive candidates.

Candidates, wearing facemasks and gloves, register for the upcoming parliamentary elections.