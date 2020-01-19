By Meshaal Al-Enezi

KUWAIT: Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Kuwait after cardiac disease, a Kuwaiti physician warned yesterday, noting that cancer is the cause of 15 percent of fatalities in Kuwait. “Cancer is the second cause of fatalities worldwide, with one out of every six deaths,” Dr Ali Al-Mosawi, Kuwait Cancer Control Center (KCCC) Manager, said yesterday. “It is also the second leading cause in Kuwait after cardiac diseases.”

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Tissues and Cells Conference, Mosawi said: “Breast, colon, thyroid, leukemia, lymphoma and lung cancer cases represent 60 percent of detected cancers in Kuwait.” Mosawi added that KCCC had been established as part of other steps to fight cancer, as it is the only center specialized in cancer diagnosis and treatment using the most up-to-date diagnoses and lab equipment and the best treatment protocols by the most qualified Kuwaiti and foreign medical staff.

Further, Mosawi said KCCC has gained regional fame and reputation with its huge lab and five buildings including over 600 beds, two bone marrow transplant units, 13 operation theatres, various specialized departments and a helipad.

Meanwhile, Head of KCCC labs and chairman of the conference organizing committee Dr Abdullah Akbar stressed 21,000 new cancer patients will be annually diagnosed by 2030. He also noted that breast cancer is the most widespread type amongst women, while prostate cancer is the most widespread amongst men. Akbar added the conference aims at discussing the latest in cancer care and focuses on exchanging expertise between doctors from Kuwait, Cleveland Clinic and from Abu Dhabi National Labs.

Domestic violence

MP Abdullah Al-Kandari proposed establishing a special police unit specialized in receiving grievances concerning violence committed against women and children and acting upon them. Separately, MP Khaled Al-Otaibi yesterday filed an inquiry to the minister of education concerning a professor at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) computer department who has allegedly been treating his female students harshly, especially those with excellent performances.

Otaibi requested detailed information about the grades given by all computer professors, the results of a project for which a certain group of students were honored, yet they failed, and about the measures followed to reevaluate all projects.