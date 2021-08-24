KUWAIT: Canada appreciates Kuwait’s efforts to repatriate Canadian and other international diplomats in Afghanistan, its foreign minister told his Kuwaiti counterpart in a phone call yesterday, as countries press on with the evacuation of their nationals from Kabul.

Discussing the developments in Afghanistan, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau agreed that it was imperative to ensure the smooth exodus of foreign diplomats there, which is necessary to save lives. – KUNA