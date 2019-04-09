Canada a favored destination for Kuwaiti businesses

KUWAIT: Minister of Finance Nayef Al-Hajraf says Canada is a favored destination for Kuwaiti investments because there have been bilateral ties at this level since the 70s of the past century. Cooperation between Kuwait and Canada has continued since 50 years ago in the oil, energy, health and education sectors, the minister said, quoted in a statement by the ministry; marking conclusion of the First Kuwaiti-Canadian Economic Forum that kicked off, Monday, in the Canadian city of Toronto. Minister Al-Hajraf called for holding the second session at this level in Kuwait. The forum was organized to exchange views on boosting the Kuwaiti-Canadian commercial and business relations.

In related news, Boursa Kuwait wrapped up yesterday’s session with the All Share Market Index shedding 56.22 points to settle at 57,254 points, with a 0.97 percent decline. Trade volume of this benchmark amounted to 235.18 million, done in 8,448 spot deals, valued at KD 39.3 million (USD 129.69 million) Main Market Index rallied by 26.8 points reaching the level of 5,004.8 points, by 0.54 percent, through share volume amounting to 166.5 million, WITH 4,562 cash transactions, at KD 11.10 million (USD 36.63 million). Premier Market Index bled up to 96.49 points, settling at the level of 61,048, by 1.5 percent, through share volume of 68.5 million, 3,886 dealings, valued at KD 28.2 million (USD 93 million). Meanwhile, the price of Kuwaiti oil went up USD 1.44 to USD 70.68 per barrel (pb) on Monday after being at USD 69.24 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said yesterday. The price of the Brent Blend crude also went up by 76 cents to USD 71.10 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up by USD 1.32 to USD 64.40 pb. – KUNA