Campaign promotes early prostate cancer detection

Dr Khaled Al-Saleh

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer among old men after colon cancer, a health ministry official said. The disease can affect younger people, and affects one out of 2,500 at the age of 45, while the highest risk is at the age of 70, said Dr Hani Shukri from health ministry’s awareness department. He made his statements during a seminar held yesterday in cooperation with the Cancer Awareness National Campaign (CAN), as part of CAN’s prostate cancer awareness campaign.

This year’s campaign aims to advise youth to encourage their fathers to take the PSA test for early detection, to increase recovery chances, CAN’s Board Chairman Dr Khaled Al-Saleh said. He added that the campaign succeeded in increasing awareness by 30 percent in the past eight years, thus raising recovery levels.