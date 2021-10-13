KUWAIT: Kuwait Tennis Federation President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed appreciation to the Cabinet for its recent visit to the Jaber International Tennis Complex, reiterating that the facility stands an example of successful cooperation between the public and private sectors.

“Kuwait sports and Kuwait Tennis Federation were honored by a unique and unprecedented event, when Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex hosted the extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet, chaired by HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah,” Sheikh Ahmad said in a statement yesterday. “This is considered a matter of pride for Kuwait sport in general and Kuwait Tennis Federation in particular, especially after receiving the confidence of the political leadership.”

“Maybe what distinguishes this meeting from others, and away from what was discussed on the agenda, is the presence of the entire Cabinet inside a sports facility that matches and competes with international facilities,” he indicated. “It also proved beyond any shadow of doubt the true success of partnership between the government and private sectors in managing sports projects, in a way that serves the public interest of the state.”

“Many details of this sports complex were seen, as it is one of many sports facilities that were constructed in support of sport and athletes, as well as in contribution to the advancement of Kuwait sport,” he pointed out. “As much as we were pleased with this honor, we find ourselves facing a challenge that compels us all to continue working and exerting extra efforts to achieve the sought-after goal to take Kuwait sport to a higher level and win championships in the name of Kuwait at the continental and international levels.”