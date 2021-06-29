KUWAIT: The Cabinet appealed to people to receive the anti-coronavirus vaccines to maintain safety of both individuals and the society. This came during the Cabinet’s weekly meeting held at Seif Palace on Monday, under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. It urged people to ignore all rumors and false information circulated about the vaccines, in light of the spread of the disease and its rapid repercussions that require concerted efforts of all as a common societal responsibility. This will help curb the transmission of the infections, Minister of Health and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Basel Al-Sabah said after the meeting.

The Cabinet had decided to allow citizens and close relatives as well as accompanying housemaids who had taken the first jab of the anti-virus vaccine to pass through land and maritime exits as of yesterday. The Center for Government Communication said on its official Twitter account that the decision would be valid until July 31, 2021. It added that the Cabinet decided to open the land and sea borders for those who had taken the two jabs of the accredited vaccines – Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna – or one jab of the vaccine Johnson and Johnson effective as of August 1.

The Cabinet also announced the beginning of direct flights to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Britain, Spain, the US, The Netherlands, Italy, Austria, France, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Greece and Switzerland as of 1/7/2021.In the same context, Dr Basel made a presentation to the Cabinet on the latest developments relating to the coronavirus at local and international levels, in light of the new variants and the rise in infections all over the world. He also briefed on the Cabinet on the situation of the virus in Kuwait, in light of the latest data and statistics that show the rise in infections and patients at hospitals.

Financial position

Meanwhile, the ministers were briefed on a presentation made by Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Khalifa Hamada, CEO of Kuwait Investment Authority Farouk Ali Bastaki and Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Aseel Suleiman Al-Munifi on the State’s financial position on June 28, 2021. The Cabinet voiced its satisfaction about the Kuwaiti economy’s state and the results of the unprecedented general performance of investment. It expressed appreciation to the efforts made by officials of the Ministry of Finance and authority in order to preserve, manage and develop these assets.

The Cabinet listened to a presentation made by Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Sabah Al-Sabah on the details of killing a Kuwaiti woman and policeman Abdulaziz Al-Rasheedi. The minister informed the Cabinet about the arrest of the killer who passed away while taking medicine. The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry said earlier that the killer was apprehended after gunfire exchange, and was immediately transferred to hospital but died effected by gunshot wounds.

The Cabinet expressed its sorrow and sadness over this gruesome crime, thanked the Interior Ministry’s efforts to arrest the defendants in record time. The Cabinet affirmed the Kuwaiti society’s rejection of such crimes which run counter to “our religion and values”, offering sincere condolences to Rasheedi’s family.

Furthermore, Minister of Education Ali Al-Mudhaf offered the results of the high school’s final test, which was held in unexceptional health conditions. The Cabinet expressed appreciation to the efforts made by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health to create appropriate atmospheres to the test, in accordance with a plan along with health requirements and preventive requirements recommended by the health authorities, in cooperation with all concerned authorities in order to preserve health and safety of students.

In addition, the ministers discussed the affairs of the National Assembly and were briefed on the agenda of the parliament’s upcoming session. The Cabinet also discussed the political affairs in light of the latest developments on the Arab and international arenas. It expressed heartfelt condolences to US President Joe Biden on the collapse of a residential building in Florida State that killed or injured some people. – KUNA