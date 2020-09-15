KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the Cabinet’s meeting. – KUNA

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet held its weekly session on Monday at Seif Palace under the chairmanship of by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh stated the following: His Highness the Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet at the outset of the meeting on the improvement of His Highness the Amir’s health, expressing best wishes and hopes for His Highness’s speedy recovery.

The Cabinet also urged everyone to obtain information related to His Highness the Amir health from the official sources. Later, Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah briefed the Cabinet on the latest heath developments in the country in light of statistics and data related to the numbers of coronavirus cases of infection, recovery, deaths and those receiving treatment.

He pointed out that recovery rate has increased whereas fatalities and hospitalizations have went down. Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh informed the Cabinet of measures taken by the ministry regarding monitoring a number of locations that held ‘primaries’ in violation of Law 35/1962 regarding elections for National Assembly membership and its amendments, which criminalizes organization and/or participation of such elections.

Furthermore, the Cabinet discussed the outcome of the no-confidence voting session against Saleh, also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, as well as the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Saud Al-Harbi, held last Thursday regarding the renewal of the parliament’s confidence in the two ministers. His Highness the Prime Minister congratulated the ministers on obtaining the confidence of MPs. – KUNA