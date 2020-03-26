Govt says food supplies at excellent level

Tareq Al-Mazrem

B Izzak

KUWAIT: The council of ministers yesterday decided to halt the taxi service as it continues to take steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus where some 208 cases have been reported.

Government spokesman Tareq Al-Mazrem said after a cabinet extraordinary meeting that food supplies in the country are at excellent level, adding that the cabinet asked Kuwait Supplies Co. to cover any shortage in essential food items whether from inside the country or from abroad.

He said that authorities are preparing to make cooperative societies and supermarkets make online sales instead of customers visiting them in a bid to minimize gatherings.

Mazrem stressed that imports are continuing by air and sea and there is no shortage of goods.

He said the cabinet also decided to provide an extra one-month pay to all Kuwaiti students abroad whether they are on scholarship or on their own.

The spokesman said that the cabinet decided to stop allowing journalists to attend press conference in person but will be broadcast remotely.

Mazrem appealed to the public to stay at home even when curfew is over, saying that it does not mean that people should go out when curfew is lifted.

He reiterated that the government has not taken any decision regarding making the curfew total, but he insisted the government is prepared to take all options.

He also announced that the defense ministry has established a field hospital.