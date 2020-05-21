Government spokesperson Tariq Al-Mezrem

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s cabinet is reviewing media reports of alleged “direct or indirect” transactional links between Kuwait-based companies or government bodies, a Chinese company and the former Malaysian government on an overseas project “marred by suspicions of corruption.” His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah is committed to tackling all forms of corruption in compliance with the directives of Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, government spokesperson Tariq Al-Mezrem said. The cabinet was briefed on the recommendations of its Legal Affairs committee regarding the affair, and its implications in line with laws on anti-money laundering and terrorist financing and financial disclosure.It decided to entrust the State Audit Bureau with examining and reviewing the reports to clarify whether there was any embezzlement of public funds or undermining of the interests of any Kuwaiti government body in these transactions. Also to refer the matter to relevant authorities, in the case the allegations are proven true, to take necessary legal action.



The Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority will also carry out its role, in examining the transactions and determining whether there were any corrupt criminal practices, taking legal action in this case. Also, the Financial Investigation Unit will be tasked with carrying out what it deems necessary to obtain the necessary information from relevant authorities and state bodies to ascertain the presence of money laundering in the transactions, and refer the matter to the Public Prosecution. Furthermore, the cabinet said it attaches great importance to the protection of public funds and is sincerely committed to a fully transparent approach in state body dealings and practices. It explained that its ongoing multi-faceted efforts to confront the COVID-19 health crisis will not distract it from combatting corruption and the misappropriation of public funds. The government will also not hesitate to hold those found responsible for these acts into account. — KUNA