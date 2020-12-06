KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah who tendered the resignation of his cabinet.

His Highness the Amir accepted the resignation. “The resignation of His Highness the Prime Minister and the ministers is accepted and they are tasked with proceeding in a caretaking manner addressing urgent affairs pending the formation of a new cabinet,” an Amiri Decree stated in part.

Addressing His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister noted that he was appointed as head of the government on November 19, 2019, adding that Decree 290/2019 tasked him with formation of the government during “this crucial period of our beloved homeland’s history.” His Highness the Prime Minister noted that he and the ministers did their best to shoulder the responsibilities accorded to them for serving Kuwait and attain prosperity.

“I have keenly supervised the general elections of the new National Assembly to hold the polls freely, transparently and with utmost objectivity despite the very strict precautions warranted by the novel coronavirus,” Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled noted in part in his address to His Highness the Amir.

“As Allah is my witness, we have been keen on performing the accorded tasks with utmost sincerity and faithfulness,” Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled affirmed. His Highness the Prime Minister tendered his resignation as well as the resignation of his cabinet to His Highness the Amir, “So you may accept it and take what you may deem appropriate with your well known wisdom as I express admiration to Your Highness for your support.” His Highness the Crown Prince also received His Highness the Prime Minister at Bayan Palace yesterday. – KUNA