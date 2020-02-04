KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the Cabinet’s weekly meeting. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Cabinet underlined its commitment to supporting Palestinian affairs and global efforts, including by the US, aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the matter. This came in a statement issued by the Cabinet after its weekly session, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Ministers underlined Kuwait’s commitment to backing the Palestinian people at international arenas in their efforts to obtain legitimate rights in line with international legitimacy and relevant references, approved by the international community, predominantly for the establishment of a sovereign and independent state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as a capital.

Following the meeting held at Seif Palace, Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said ministers reviewed the Kuwait Public Anti-Corruption Authority’s (Nazaha) annual report in light of Kuwait’s commitment to global anti-corruption measures, transparency, justice and equality. The report included data on the authority’s activities and its efforts in relation to international goals and response efforts to Kuwait’s organization requirements in terms of decisions and the impacts of its recommendations. Also monitoring its effectiveness on national anti-corruption policies taken in line with global anti-corruption standards.

Novel coronavirus

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah briefed fellow ministers on the precautions assumed domestically in the event of the spread of the novel coronavirus, pointing out that no cases have yet been recorded in the country. The Cabinet praised the measures assumed by the ministry and other relevant authorities to counter the disease, underlining its commitment to monitoring developments related to its global spread and taking the necessary precautions and preparations to confront it.

Recommendations for a draft decree, specifying the terms of reference for the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development, were also discussed by the Legal Affairs Committee. The Cabinet also reviewed Public Services Committee recommendations regarding the development and construction of the third stage of Al-Shaheed Park. Furthermore, the ministers decided to entrust the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature, in coordination with the Amiri Diwan, to establish a museum, within the park’s project, for the Skating Rink aimed at the preservation of the recreational facility’s historical and architectural significance.

Terminal 2

The Cabinet was also briefed on the committee’s recommendations on the periodic report co-submitted by the Ministry of Public Works and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding the stages of implementation of the Kuwait International Airport Terminal 2 (T2) project and relevant projects. The Council decided to assign the DGCA, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Works, to quickly prepare the brochure of the necessary terms of reference for the project of operating the Kuwait International Airport Terminal 2, and the relevant projects and facilities.

The Cabinet asked those bodies to provide it, within a month of the specific date, with a timetable for the stages of the airport operation project. The Cabinet further decided to task the Kuwait Municipality to quickly coordinate with the Ministry of Public Works so as to issue the building license necessary for package of works No 3 on the Kuwait International Airport Terminal 2.

The Cabinet studied the committee’s approvals on the Public Authority for Housing Welfare’s (PAHW) report to coordinate with the concerned government bodies to provide security, logistic and environment support to the citizens obtaining plots of land in Al-Mutlaa residential city during the period of building these plots. It was informed about the committee’s recommendations on the PAHW’s report on the action in Al-Mutlaa residential city and measures taken until October 2019.

The ministers were apprised of the committee’s recommendations on a statement by the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition (PAFN) on the measures taken to transfer the jurisdiction of imported food from the Kuwait Municipality to the authority, and the results of the examination on imported and locally produced fresh vegetables and fruits. In addition, the Cabinet decided to task the PAFN, in coordination with Kuwait Municipality, to take measures necessary for delivering, preparing and operating the central laboratory building for examining and analyzing the imported food at Al-Shuwaish industrial area.

The ministers discussed the National Assembly affairs and were informed about the proposals offered by MPs. They also discussed the political affairs in light of the reports regarding the current developments on the political arena on Arab and international levels. – KUNA