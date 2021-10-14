KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet has instructed its Public Services Committee to urgently remove all obstacles impeding the execution of Sulaibikhat and Jahra coastline development projects. The decision was taken Wednesday at a meeting chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

At the advent of meeting, head of Kuwait Municipality Ahmad Al-Manfouhi briefed the Cabinet about masterplans of the 38-kilometer-long Sulaibikhat coastline project and the 7.3-kilometer-long Jahra Corniche project, said Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah in a statement following the Cabinet’s meeting. According to Manfouhi’s presentation, Sulaibikhat project comprises a sports area and creativity center.

The Jahra project incorporates shopping centers, entertainment and sports facilities, an environment village and a garden, he noted. The Cabinet also reviewed the procedures taken by the national fund for small and medium sized enterprises, in coordination with relevant state agencies, to allocate a plot of land in Al-Subiya city for trucks of the small and medium size businesses. – KUNA