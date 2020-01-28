KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the Cabinet’s weekly meeting. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Two senior government officials made a visual presentation to Cabinet ministers on the circumstances of the decline in Kuwait’s ranking in the Corruption Perceptions Index. The presentation, delivered by Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fahad Al-Afasi and Chairman of the Public Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Counselor Abdulrahman Al-Nemash, also included a detailed explanation of the reasons behind the decline as well as the rules on which the Transparency International based in terms of Kuwait’s ranking in this index.

During the Cabinet’s weekly meeting chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the ministers reviewed the recommendations by Nazaha aiming to promote Kuwait’s ranking. Of the most outstanding recommendations are the acceleration of enacting relevant legislations, achieving national strategies as soon as possible and activating reform measures and procedures. The Council of Ministers expressed its appreciation to efforts made by Nazaha, and decided to refer the recommendations to the legal affairs committee.

Meanwhile, and within the framework of the Council of Ministers’ follow-up to carry out the government’s work program and the main axes, Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh and senior officials of the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) made a presentation on what has been taken in digitizing government services, as well as plans and steps necessary to implement the digital transformation (DT) of government services aiming to achieve several goals, including promoting transparency and fighting corruption through the optimal use of the data, modern technology, facilitating services of citizens and others.

Challenges facing the digital transformation in Kuwait as well as the recommendations regarding accelerating setting a national strategy on the DT were reviewed, Saleh said. The Cabinet commended the strenuous and serious efforts made by the working team, stressing the necessity of cooperation amongst all government bodies in order to achieve the purposeful positive results. It referred the recommendations to the public service committee.

Coronavirus spread

The Cabinet followed up the news pertaining to the coronavirus spread inside and outside China. Within the framework of the government’s keenness to take the preventive and precautionary measures to prevent the virus from moving to Kuwait, the council listened to a presentation by Undersecretary of Health Ministry Moustaf Redha on the measures taken by the ministry, in collaboration with the World Health Organization and all international organizations as well as local bodies, to deal with such epidemics.

He confirmed that no coronavirus case was registered in Kuwait, pointing to the readiness of clinics and the separating rooms at Kuwait International Airport. The Cabinet stressed taking all necessary practical measures and procedures by the concerned bodies to combat any possible spread of the virus.

The council also was briefed on a presentation by Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri, and Information Ministry Undersecretary and Kuwait’s representative at 2020 Dubai Expo Munira Solaiman pertaining the ongoing preparations to take part in the expo. The opening of Kuwait’s pavilion and the reception of visitors will start on October 20, 2020.

Furthermore, the Cabinet studied the economic affairs committee’s recommendation regarding the report of following up the 2019-2020 plan of the first half as well as the challenges facing the projects and the percentage of their implementation. The council reviewed the recommendations mentioned in the committee’s report pertaining linking budgets of the subsidiary bodies for FY 2020-2021, and decided to approve the draft resolutions and referred them to His Highness the Amir. It was informed about the bills on linking budgets of independent-budget institutions for the FY 2020-2021.It discussed National Assembly affairs and was briefed on questions and proposals of MPs in this regard.

National days

At the onset of the meeting held at Seif Palace on Monday, the Cabinet expressed sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and the Kuwaiti people on the country’s national days. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah raised the country’s flag at Bayan Palace yesterday marking the beginning of the national celebrations on the 59th anniversary of the Independence Day, the 29th anniversary of the Liberation Day and the 14th anniversary of the assumption of the post of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince. The Cabinet prayed to Allah the Almighty to maintain security, safety and welfare to the dear homeland, its people as well as the expatriates, Saleh said.

Meanwhile, the ministers were briefed by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the results of Iraqi Defense Minister Hassan Al-Shammary’s recent visit to Kuwait as well as the talks pertaining means of promoting ties and cooperation between the two sisterly countries in all domains, Saleh added. The Cabinet also discussed the political affairs in light of the reports regarding all ongoing developments in the political area on both international and Arab levels.

It congratulated Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab on the new government formation, wishing progress and prosperity to Lebanon, and good relations between the two countries. The council expressed its condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the victims of the recent quake hit eastern the country. The earthquake left several people dead and wounded, and caused harm to properties and public utilities. The council congratulated Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou on being elected as Greece’s President, wishing further progress and prosperity to Greece and its people. – KUNA