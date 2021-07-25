By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The Cabinet is expected today to ease coronavirus restrictions after health authorities said efforts to contain the disease witnessed good results amid a sharp drop in cases. Dr Khaled Al-Jarallah, head of the consultative committee to counter the coronavirus, said yesterday the success of the health system in containing the Delta variant wave is an indication for more easing of curbs.

“The continuation of the health system in containing the Delta variant wave paves the way for more reopenings, although with caution, depending on immunization,” Jarallah said on his Twitter account. He said the number of patients in hospitals and cases in intensive care units has stabilized in the past days, adding that directives have been issued to step up vaccination in areas of infection and among foreign residents as more vaccines are available.

The emergency coronavirus committee, headed by the defense minister and in which the health minister is a member, was due to meet late yesterday to make recommendations to the Cabinet amid expectations that working hours of malls will likely be extended. The good news comes as Kuwait has reported a consistent decline in the number of new cases for the past two weeks, with numbers dropping below the 1,000 mark for the past four days.

Prominent opposition MP Abdulkarim Al-Kandari said yesterday that 17 months of closures were enough, after they had taken their toll on the country. The lawmaker called on the Cabinet to abolish decisions that have halted children’s activities and shut malls, shops and clubs after 8.00 pm.