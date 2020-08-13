Partial curfew stays but to be reviewed next week

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The Cabinet on Thursday decided to ease restrictions to allow the country to move into the fourth phase of a return to nornal life. It permitted salons and gyms to reopen and restaurants to offer more services by observing health conditions.

But the six-hour nightly curfew will continue at least for another week, when the Council of Ministers is expected to review recommendations to scrap the curfew, government spokesman Tareq Al-Mazrem said.

The Cabinet also allowed certain activities that were included in the fifth phase to be included in the fourth phase. These new directives will become effective from August 18, according to Mazrem.

Activities allowed under the new phase include sports and health clubs, personal care shops, salons, barbershops and health product shops, besides tailors and workshops, Mazrem said.

Restaurants and cafés, in addition to public buses, will be allowed to operate under strict health conditions.

Mazrem said the Cabinet decided to allow football matches to restart from August 15 but without spectators and by observing health conditions.

In the meantime, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem quoted HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as saying that dissolving the National Assembly rests in the hands of HH the Amir, but there is no reason to dissolve it.

He also quoted Prime Minister HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah as saying that he is ready to face grillings.