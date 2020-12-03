KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the Cabinet’s meeting. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Cabinet held a meeting yesterday chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, in which it discussed the upcoming parliamentary election’s latest arrangements and preparations. The Cabinet called on all candidates and voters to cooperate with the Ministry of the Interior and other concerned parties with the need to adhere to the provisions of private law under the COVID-19 pandemic unusual circumstance.

Furthermore, Minister of Health Dr Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah briefed the meeting on the latest development concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kuwait. In the meantime, Minister of Social Affairs, Minister of State for Economic Affairs Maryam Aqeel shed light on the plan of the first quarter for 2020/2021 after its adoption by the Supreme Council for Planning and Development. The Cabinet expressed its appreciation for the efforts made in following up the implementation of the annual development plan, and assigned Minister Aqeel to refer it to the National Assembly.

Minister of Oil and the Acting Minister of Electricity and Water Dr Khaled Al-Fadhel briefed the Cabinet with the measures taken to deal with the recommendations contained in the first report of the Parliamentary Investigation Committee regarding what was raised about alleged violations in Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. The minister affirmed that the report was referred to the concerned authorities to study it and take the necessary measures in its regard. – KUNA