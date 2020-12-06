KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah (center) chairs the Cabinet’s meeting. – KUNA

KUWAIT: The Cabinet discussed different topics in a meeting chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. In a statement after the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh hailed the recent positive developments regarding the talks on Gulf states’ reconciliation.

He noted that it was a result of the great efforts of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the current efforts of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as well as the support of US President Donald Trump. The ministers also listened to a report on the National Assembly’s elections, presented by minister Saleh and Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr Fahad Al-Afasi.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet hailed the efforts of all ministries that took part in organizing the elections, and congratulated MPs who won by the choice of the people. Moreover, in accordance with article 57 of Kuwait’s constitution, the Cabinet discussed the government’s resignation letter, presented by His Highness the Prime Minister to His Highness the Amir. His Highness the Prime Minister thanked His Highness Sheikh Nawaf for his continuous support for all ministers during their term. – KUNA