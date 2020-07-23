Farwaniya lockdown to be lifted on July 26 at 5 am









By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The Council of Ministers on Thursday decided to move to the third phase of the five-phase return to normal life, starting from July 28, and also eased curfew restrictions to be from 9 pm to 3 am from the same date.

At an extraordinary meeting, the Cabinet also decided to lift the 80-day total lockdown on Farwaniya from 5 am on Sunday, ending the isolation of the last residential area in Kuwait.

Under phase three, which has been delayed for more than two weeks, government and private offices will be able to operate with up to 50 percent capacity.

Taxis will be allowed to resume operations but they are allowed to carry only one passenger, while resorts, hotels and furnished apartments will be allowed to reopen.

Mosques will also be allowed to host Friday (Juma) prayers but by observing strict preventive measures to counter the spread of the disease.

The Cabinet will review the curfew hours in its first meeting after the Eid Al-Adha holidays, which end next Monday.

The decision came despite the number of coronavirus cases remaining relatively high as the health ministry reported 687 new cases on Thursday with four deaths.