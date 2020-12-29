KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the Cabinet’s meeting. – KUNA

KUWAIT: The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Monday, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said that Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah briefed the meeting on the latest developments concerning COVID-19 in Kuwait. The minister voiced content over the general status of the pandemic in the country, deeming it “stable” based on declining figures in new contamination and fatality rates.

Sheikh Dr Basel also underlined that the decision to suspend commercial flights and land travelling is still valid until January 1, 2021; with traffic in all ports and border crossings resuming the day after the aforementioned date. He fortunately noted that no mutant COVID-19 strains were detected thus far, as well as not detecting any side effects since the trial launch of vaccination campaign last Thursday.

The Cabinet was then briefed by the invitation received by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from King Salman Bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia to attend the 41st GCC ordinary leaders’ summit in Riyadh, as well as the letter sent by Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. In his letter, the Qatari Amir voiced appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for their sincere efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis.

The Cabinet, in this regard, expressed content over the potential breakthrough in mending the Gulf rift, hoping for the anticipated summit to complement previous efforts led by the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. During the session, a visual display on the State Audit Bureau’s 2019-2020 financial reports was presented by chair of the Government Performance Follow-Up Agency Sheikh Ahmad Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for projects under the Agency’s mandate. The Cabinet then discussed latest political issues and developments on regional and international levels. – KUNA