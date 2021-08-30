By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The government said yesterday it was confident that life in the country will return to normal “soon” after indicators on the coronavirus pandemic have recorded positive results leading to achieving herd immunity. Health Minister Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah briefed the Cabinet’s weekly meeting that the country has witnessed a major drop in the number of cases, deaths and patients due to the increase in the number of vaccinations.

“The Cabinet expressed confidence that these positive indicators will lead to herd immunity and the return of life to normal very shortly,” said a statement issued following the meeting. The Cabinet however renewed its call to citizens and residents to continue to observe health conditions and take the vaccinations.

For most of the past 10 days, the number of new cases remained below 200 as the number of deaths dropped sharply and coronavirus patients at hospitals have declined to just 200. Those receiving treatment at intensive care units also fell to just 89 yesterday.

During the meeting, Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah briefed the Cabinet on the firing of three Katyusha missiles from inside Iraq towards the Kuwaiti-Iraqi border zone. The minister told the Cabinet the rockets caused no material damage or human losses.

He told the Cabinet that Kuwait coordinated with the Iraqi authorities over the incident and it was “found that this type of projectiles is used by outlawed groups” in Iraq. The attack was claimed by pro-Iran militias which said it was targeting foreign military bases in Kuwait. The cabinet statement reassured the public that the situation in the northern border zone is stable.

In the meantime, prominent opposition MP Shuaib Al-Muwaizri said he will demand convening an emergency session of the National Assembly to debate what he described as “political, financial and administrative chaos” by the government. The Assembly is currently in summer recess and at least 33 MPs must sign a motion to call an emergency session to debate the issue.