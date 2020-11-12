KUWAIT: HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah chairs a virtual Cabinet meeting yesterday. – KUNA

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The health committee headed by Health Minister Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah yesterday briefed the Cabinet’s extraordinary meeting about the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic, and reiterated the need to observe strict health measures. The committee stressed the need for observing social distancing of two meters in public places and a total ban on gatherings and social meetings.

The committee also insisted on the need for people to wear facemasks in a proper way and called for amending legislation to penalize those who violate the measures, especially by not wearing masks. The committee also called for the need to identify all infected cases, isolate them and provide them with all necessary care. It called for tracking people who came in contact with infected persons and place them in quarantine.

The committee also briefed the Cabinet about the nature of coronavirus infections at local hospitals and the significant rise in the number of coronavirus cases around the world, where the number of cases rose by 8 percent last week and the number of deaths increased by 21 percent.

Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh, who heads the election committee, also briefed the Cabinet about preparations for the Dec 5 polls, insisting that polling will take place under strict health measures.