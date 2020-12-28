KUWAIT: The Cabinet decided during its weekly meeting yesterday to end the suspension of commercial flights and reopen land and sea borders from Saturday, Jan 2, 2021, after the health ministry confirmed no new strains of the coronavirus were found in the country.



Kuwait suspended all commercial flights and closed its borders from Dec 21 until Jan 1 after a particularly infectious coronavirus variant emerged in Britain. The Cabinet yesterday decided not to extend its decision to suspend flights beyond Jan 1 and open land and sea ports daily as of Jan 2 from 9 am to 3 pm. These decisions will be reviewed according to developments regarding the spread of coronavirus, the Cabinet added. – Agencies