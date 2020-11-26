HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah heads an extraordinary Cabinet meeting. – KUNA

KUWAIT: The Cabinet held a special meeting at Seif Palace on Thursday chaired by HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said the Cabinet was briefed about the situation surrounding efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic by Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah updated the Cabinet on the coronavirus pandemic, pointing out that some 60 million people had contracted the virus globally, while more than 1,420,000 have died. The Cabinet was briefed about the procedures for dealing with gatherings, especially during the election, to avoid the spread of infection. The experiences of friendly countries during the voting process, which was accompanied by a significant increase in infection rates, were also presented.

Accordingly, the Cabinet was briefed with the following recommendations regarding the parliamentary election on Dec 5: 1. Preventing any gathering outside election sites. 2. Preventing gatherings and celebrations after the election results. 3. Preventing entry to those who do not adhere to wearing a facemask, maintaining requirements for physical distancing, and tightening disinfection and ventilation procedures at election sites.

Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Affairs Dr Buthaina Al-Mudhaf and Dr Hamad Bastaki briefed the Cabinet with a presentation regarding COVID-19 vaccination plans. The presentation included an overview of all vaccinations in Kuwait and an explanation of the technology for manufacturing grafts and vaccines, in addition to the four stages of vaccine trials and the requirements for the vaccines used, which should be approved by international agencies.

During the presentation, vaccination target groups were reviewed, from those most vulnerable to the disease (healthcare providers, frontliners, basic service providers), and those most vulnerable to the development of disease with serious complications (elderly, chronic disease patients, special needs cases). Potential side effects and safety of the vaccines were also explained. The Cabinet expressed its satisfaction with positive indicators, which confirm the validity and safety of the government measures taken to confront the pandemic along with the level of public adherence to health guidelines.

On a regional scale, the Cabinet reviewed Saudi Arabia’s call to join the Digital Transformation Organization, deciding to approve, in principle, the declaration of the charter to join the body, sign the charter and assign the foreign ministry, in coordination with the Public Authority for Communications and Information Technology, to complete the necessary legal procedures for the task.

The Cabinet also approved providing urgent aid, worth $600,000, to those affected by hurricanes Eta and Iota in Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala, as a contribution for those affected to cope with the devastating effects of this tragedy, which resulted in heavy human and material losses. – KUNA