KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Cabinet said yesterday it firmly supported a request by His Highness the Amir for the country’s executive and legislative powers to participate in a national dialogue, saying such an event would serve the best interests of citizens. The talks are a major step towards ironing out contentious matters, helping get state officials and lawmakers on the same page, Kuwait’s Defense Minister and Acting State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Hamad Al-Sabah told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet expressed its “optimism” that the talks, requested by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, would “turn a new page” in ties between Kuwait’s executive and legislative authorities, leading to a brighter future ahead for the country. On these ties, the Cabinet said it was imperative that legislative and executive powers work as a cohesive unit to deal with the challenges facing the country, which in turn, ushers in progress over stalled reforms and keeps national development on an upward trajectory.

Ahead of the start of the new school year on Sunday, which will see students return to the classroom after a sabbatical that lasted more than a year because of COVID restrictions, Education Minister Ali Al-Mudhaf said all preparations are in place to ensure a “safe return” to in-person learning. The Cabinet praised the diligence and dedication of the education ministry’s efforts to allow students to return to class without compromising their safety, wishing them a successful and productive school year.

Separately, during their visit to Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port building site, north of the country, His Highness the Prime Minister was briefed by Minister of Public Works and State Minister for Telecommunications and IT Dr Rana Al-Fares on the recent developments related to the project. Upon completion, the key port will do much to invigorate Boubyan Island and reposition the country as a major hub on the regional and international spectrums due to its strategic location and its huge benefit to the economy, ministers said, expressing their appreciation for the steps being made towards this goal.

The ongoing construction of a number of other infrastructure projects were also discussed in depth, namely two artificial islands (Bay Island North and Bay Island South) close to Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway, which will aim to offer entertainment and tourism facilities. The development of Failaka and Boubyan islands and Madinat Al-Hareer (Silk City) in northern Kuwait’s Subiya were also reviewed.

Other matters included nationwide youth centers, the execution of which will be carried out by the Public Authority for Youth. These initiatives will offer youngsters academic, sports, decision-making and entrepreneurship activities, alongside recreational events for the disabled. – KUNA