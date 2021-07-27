KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah briefed the Cabinet on the latest developments on global pandemic situation relating to the spread of the coronavirus and variants. He also briefed the ministers on the health situation in Kuwait that witnessed a decline in deaths and infections over the past period. The Cabinet stressed the necessity of abiding by all health requirements and precautions to avoid the spread of the infection. It also advised people to take the anti-coronavirus vaccine, lauding cooperation of the public as a teamwork and compliance with all instructions of health authorities.

Kuwait’s daily coronavirus cases jumped by 988 to 393,605 as deaths rose by nine, including eight unvaccinated patients, to 2,293, the health ministry said on Monday. Another 1,336 people were cured of the virus, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 377,434, ministry spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a statement. The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 1,074 as of Monday, with 317 of them in intensive care units, he added, revealing that another 13,878 are receiving regular treatment. Some 14,116 swab tests were conducted over the same day taking the total to 3,340,473, Dr Sanad added.

The Cabinet had on Monday cancelled the decision on the closure of all commercial activities at 8:00 pm as of yesterday, head of governmental communication center and spokesman for the Cabinet Tareq Al-Mezrem said. This came in a news videoconference of Al-Mezrem after the weekly Cabinet meeting at Seif Palace headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

The Cabinet decided to open all activities, except for gatherings, conferences, wedding parties, social occasions, and all children actions as of September 1, he added. All vaccinated people are allowed to enter varied activities, and those who are unvaccinated can enter pharmacies, cooperative societies, parallel markets, and food and catering centers, as of August 1, he noted. In addition, the Cabinet decided to resume direct flights to Morocco and the Republic of Maldives as of August 1, he made clear.

Amir’s return

Meanwhile, the Cabinet welcomed the return of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the homeland after successful medical checkups, wishing him everlasting well-being. The Cabinet expressed appreciation to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for great efforts and preparations for pilgrims this year amid these exceptional health conditions.

In the meantime, Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Communication and Information Technology affairs Rana Al-Faris briefed the Cabinet on applying the unified government project of e-services through the ‘Sahel’ smartphone app. In addition, the Cabinet discussed the recommendations of the economic affairs committee on some bills regarding approving the 2020-2021 final accounts of the Capital Markets Authority, the independent budget, the bodies, and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries. The Cabinet approved these bills and refereed them to His Highness the Amir.

Moreover, the ministers extolled the bronze medal won by Abdullah Al-Turqi at Skeet contest at Tokyo Olympic Games, voicing pride for Kuwaiti athletes’ achievements. The Cabinet discussed the political affairs in light of the latest developments on the political arena at Arab and international levels. It expressed Kuwait’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the attacks launched by Houthi militias’ drones on Saudi Arabia. The Cabinet stressed Kuwait’s full solidarity with, and support to, Saudi Arabia in all measures taken to maintain its security and stability.

It commended efforts by the Iraqi security authorities for dismantling two terrorist cells that carried out the Sadr city market blast, and killed and wounded dozens of people. It affirmed Kuwait’s full support to Iraq in all measures taken to maintain its security and stability, expressing confidence in the country’s ability to face terror and foil sabotage attempts.

The Cabinet expressed sincere condolences to Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxemburg as well as the families of the victims over the devastating floods that engulfed these countries. Afterwards, it voiced Kuwait’s sympathy with China and India over the devastating floods that left several killed, wounded and missing. – KUNA