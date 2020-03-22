Burial timings from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

By Meshaal Al-Enezi

KUWAIT: In a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19 and in compliance with health authorities’ regulations to protect public health, the funerals department manager Faisal Al-Awadhi issued a directive limiting access to cemeteries for the deceased’s relatives only, and burial timings will be limited from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. Awadhi added that all bodies will be prepared for burial immediately on arrival, nobody will be allowed into the transport van with the body and that only the main cemetery gates will be open.

Hawally inspection

Kuwait Municipality said that accompanied by joint committee members, Hawally inspectors inspected various stores throughout the governorate to make sure they all comply with municipal regulations and the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19. In this regard, the emergency team leader Ahmad Ramadan said 91 stores were inspected, resulting in closing down two restaurants, an accessories store, a barbershop, a mobile phone shop, a florist and a beauty salon.

Farwaniya leaning

Kuwait Municipality deputy director for Farwaniya and Mubarak Al-Kabeer affairs Ammar Al-Ammar reviewed COVID-19 related efforts exerted by inspectors over the past week, noting that the teams had issued 587 warning notices, closed 635 stores and cafes, filed 302 citations, closed 10 amusement centers, dispersed 293 gatherings and cleaned and decontaminated 28,827 garbage containers.

Further, Ammar added that Farwaniya municipal inspectors cleaned and decontaminated 23,557 garbage containers, issued 546 warning notices, closed 562 stores and cafes, filed 302 citations and dispersed 293 gatherings. Ammar also noted that Mubarak Al-Kabeer municipal inspectors had cleaned and decontaminated 5,270 garbage containers, closed 73 stores and cafes, closed 10 amusement centers and issued 41 warning notices.